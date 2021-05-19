Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

NYSE HD traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The stock has a market cap of $332.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.