Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

