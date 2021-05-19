Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 7,638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

