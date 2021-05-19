Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.