Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $410.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.48 and a 200-day moving average of $355.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.