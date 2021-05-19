Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

