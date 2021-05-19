Kr Sridhar Sells 7,431 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.