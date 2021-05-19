Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.24 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

KTOS stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 26,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,663. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

