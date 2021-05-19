Krios Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 90.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $827.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00153178 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.83 or 0.03740249 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

