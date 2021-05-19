Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Hits $10.23 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.48 or 0.09735514 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

