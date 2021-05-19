Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.86

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and traded as high as $120.90. Kubota shares last traded at $119.72, with a volume of 34,360 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kubota currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

