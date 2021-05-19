KuCoin Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.90 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00018003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $569.24 million and approximately $105.90 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

