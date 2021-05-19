Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

