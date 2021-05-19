Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $311.36 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $584.03 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

