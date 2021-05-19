KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KWS. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR KWS opened at €80.10 ($94.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.65. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

