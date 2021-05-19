L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

