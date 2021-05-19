L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. L Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

Shares of LB stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,579. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

