LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of LBPS stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
About 4D pharma
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.