LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of LBPS stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,752,000.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.