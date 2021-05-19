Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $491.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

