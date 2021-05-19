Lambda Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.28 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $72.33 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.01458274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00108192 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,028,970 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.