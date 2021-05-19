Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $6.56 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $51,089.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

