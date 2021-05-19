Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

CARG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 1,164,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,206,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

