Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.84 million.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

