Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $679.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

