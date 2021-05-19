Laurentian Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

SNC traded up C$0.72 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.47. 438,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,044. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

