Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.63. 49,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 96,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,542,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

