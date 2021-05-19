Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.26

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.26 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 164.10 ($2.14). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 449,382 shares traded.

LTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

