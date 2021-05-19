Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.94. Leju shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 87,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 136.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

