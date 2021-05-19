Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.94. Leju shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 87,149 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 136.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
