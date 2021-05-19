LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,905 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,009. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $995.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

