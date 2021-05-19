Lendefi (LDFI) Tops One Day Volume of $40,774.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $40,774.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.