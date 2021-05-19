Lendingblock Hits Market Cap of $702,169.62 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $702,169.62 and $4.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

