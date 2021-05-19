Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 12.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $55.51.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.