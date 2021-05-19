Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,694.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $28,694.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,335.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.52 or 0.06791683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $779.77 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.26 or 0.00521830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00163800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00554026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00484826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00419388 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars.

