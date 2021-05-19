Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $14,668,200.00. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,583,553 shares of company stock valued at $98,629,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

