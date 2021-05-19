Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.71. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 407,335 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
