Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.71. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 407,335 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

