Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.07 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $51.24 million and $12.07 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

