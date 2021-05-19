LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies Purchases 11,100 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 11,100 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00.

Shares of LFMD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 4,768,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

