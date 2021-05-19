Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Brokerages expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $24.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.