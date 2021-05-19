Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.37

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and traded as high as $63.19. Linamar shares last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 5,315 shares.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

