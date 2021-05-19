Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LNC opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

