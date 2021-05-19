Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Linear has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $146.82 million and approximately $66.93 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,609,875,492 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.