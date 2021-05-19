Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $4,069.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

