LiquidApps 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,594.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.75 million and $23,594.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00061375 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.