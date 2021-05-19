Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.55 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00011318 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $510.32 million and approximately $96.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00031591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003551 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,015,496 coins and its circulating supply is 128,085,228 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

