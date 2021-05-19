Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $101,714.98

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $101,714.98 and approximately $267.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37,346.43 or 1.00374447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00126428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004480 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

