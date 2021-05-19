Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.16

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.16 and traded as low as C$16.05. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 597,106 shares traded.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 98.73, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.77.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

