Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,546,524 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

