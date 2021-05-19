LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $11,083.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00137134 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002617 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.03 or 0.00725490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,750,017 coins and its circulating supply is 51,537,240 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

