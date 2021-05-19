Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 2,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.