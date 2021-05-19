Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

